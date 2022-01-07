STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six die, 29 sick as gas leaks from tanker in Surat

Officials said the gas leak was reported at a factory in Sachin GIDC area of Surat.

Published: 07th January 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials inspect the site where the accident happened in Surat. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  At least six factory workers died while 29 others were admitted to hospital after they 
inhaled toxic fumes from a chemical-laden tanker parked adjacent to the place they were sleeping, in Surat district of Gujarat on Thursday. 

Officials said the gas leak was reported at a factory in Sachin GIDC area of Surat. The fire department received a call around 4.25 am that 25 to 26 workers fell unconscious after inhaling the fumes coming out of the tanker parked on a roadside near the factory. 

Doctors treating the workers said all the six victims died after inhaling hydrogen sulphide, which directly affects lungs and brain and leads to brain-death. Sources said the accident happened when the chemical was being illegally discharged into a drainage.

