'Spitting' incident: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya asks Indore administration to shut salons of hairstylist Jawed Habib

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Thirty one months after he was arrested for hitting a civic body official with a cricket bat in full public view, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya is now in news for giving a 48-hours ultimatum to Indore administration-police to shut down establishments of hair stylist Jawed Habib.

In the wake of the Uttar Pradesh police lodging an FIR against Habib over the viral video in which the hairstylist is seen spitting on a woman’s head while styling her hair, Akash Vijayvargiya, the first-time BJP MLA from Indore-III seat released a 1.51 minute video on Friday, giving the Indore district administration and police commissionerate 48 hours to shut down Habib’s saloons and a training centre in Indore.

The young ruling BJP lawmaker further says in the video that if the saloons-training center run by Habib weren’t shut down in 48 hours, a massive movement will be launched in Indore to close them down.

“We’ve taken a vow not to allow any institution owned by Jawed Habib to run here (Indore), if they aren’t shut down in 48 hours, we’ll launch a movement to close them,” Vijayvargiya Junior said in the video released on Friday.

Reacting to the BJP MLA’s video, the Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted the 2019 picture of Jawed Habib joining the BJP. “The saloons will have to be closed, because the concerned MLA’s anger is bad,” Saluja tweeted.

Back in June 2019, the Indore-III MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested in Indore for hitting an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official with a cricket bat during an anti-encroachment drive.

The celebrity Jawed Habib had joined the BJP in New Delhi ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in April 2019. Habib had then tweeted “Aaj tak main baalon ka chowkidar tha, aaj main desh ka chowkidar ban gaya hoon.”

Importantly, a police case has been filed against Habib for spitting on a woman’s head during a seminar in west Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district earlier this week. The case was registered on the complaint filed by the woman on whose hair Habib was seen spitting. The video of the incident which took place at a workshop conducted by the hairstylist on Monday was widely shared on social media, leading to massive criticism among internet users.