Will CPM cosy up to TRS and Other regional  parties to form 3rd alternative?

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the CPM, which is ranged against the BJP and the Congress equally at the national level, join hands with regional parties like TRS? The ruling TRS in Telangana is coming down heavily on both the national parties. In this scenario, would the TRS and the CPM come together to build an alternative to both the BJP and Congress at the national level?

The topic of building a third alternative at the national level is being debated in political circles ahead of the CPM Central Committee’s three-day meeting, which will commence at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram here on Friday.The CPM, which is determined to end the BJP rule at the Centre, may discuss the possibility of an alliance with like-minded secular political forces and regional parties.

The moot question is whether or not TRS joins the bandwagon. What gives credence to the latest buzz is that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is in touch with the CPM and CPI leaders on various issues, including privatisation of public sector undertakings by the Narendra Modi government.

The TRS is opposing tooth and nail the policies of the Modi government. In this backdrop, it remains to be seen if Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets his Telangana counterpart during the visit.The three-day CPM meeting will discuss and finalise the draft political resolution, which will be placed before the 23rd Congress of the party, to be held later this year.

The political resolution will naturally lambast the BJP. Indications are that the CPM may not forge an alliance with the Congress at national level. However, it will adopt West Bengal model in some states. There is a difference of opinion within the CPM over forging an alliance with the Congress at national level.

Some CPM leaders recently saw a pro-Hindu in Rahul Gandhi. In this backdrop, it remains to be seen whether Sitaram Yechuri will get third term as party general secretary or not. The meeting may also discuss who should be the next general secretary. About 96 members of the Central Committee, including top leaders like Yechury, Vijayan and Prakash Karat are likely to attend the meeting.