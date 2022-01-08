STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akal Takht head Giani Harpreet Singh slams 'hate terror' against Sikhs

Giani Harpreet Singh said Sikhs were being targeted on social media and 'hate terrorism' was being spread against it.

Published: 08th January 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Akal Takht head Giani Harpreet Singh

Akal Takht head Giani Harpreet Singh (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Jathedar (high priest) of Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of Sikhs), Giani Harpreet Singh, on Friday said the community was being targeted on social media and “hate terrorism” was being spread against it on the pretext of security lapse of PM Narendra Modi.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu also alleged that the episode was a conspiracy to “defame Punjab and  Punjabiyat”.

“Whatever happened on Wednesday during PM Modi’s visit is unfortunate. But it happened due to lack of coordination between officials of both the central and the state governments. But, after this episode, Sikhs are being targeted on social media and comments are being made against them. This is unfortunate. Terrorism is just not when people are fired upon or killed in blasts. When a particular community is targeted and is bad-mouthed, that is also a kind of terrorism,” Giani Harpreet Singh said.

“The government has failed to control the anti-Sikh voices and even the people at responsible positions are indulging in this kind of campaign, threatening and reminding them what happened in 1984... People who are spreading this hate terrorism should be booked for sedition,” he said.

Sidhu slammed the BJP alleging that the saffron party was trying to reap political benefits in other poll-bound states by defaming Punjab.

“You are not the PM of BJP alone, but of the country...But the state and Punjabiyat is being insulted when it is said the PM has said that his life was in danger....”

