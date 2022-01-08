STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Before Uttar Pradesh polls, six gangsters shifted out of Muzaffarnagar jail

Meenu is serving life sentence in the Satish Tyagi murder case and is also the main accused in a case of mass murder.

Prison, Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The district jail administration has shifted several dreaded criminals to different facilities across the state in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, an official said on Friday.

Notorious gangster Sushil Mooch and life convict Meenu Tyagi, wife of slain gangster Vicky Tyagi, were shifted to Ambedkar Nagar jail, Muzaffarnagar jail superintendent Sitaram Sharma said.

While Mooch has at least 10 cases of murder in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts alone against him, Meenu is serving life sentence in the Satish Tyagi murder case and is also the main accused in a case of mass murder.

Sharpshooter Sarvendra, Meenu's gang member, was moved to Kasganj jail, betting kingpin Sunny Chidha to Unnao, life convict Anuj to Chitrakoot and another criminal Ravindra to Lucknow jail, Sharma said.

They were shifted following a directive from the state government, he said.

