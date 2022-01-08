STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal government relaxes COVID curbs; allows salons, parlours to operate with 50 per cent capacity

As part of the ongoing COVID curbs, all educational institutions are closed in Bengal, and flight services are regulated.

Published: 08th January 2022 12:53 PM

Salon

Salon (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government Saturday relaxed its COVID-19 curbs in the state, allowing salons and beauty parlours to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and they follow all health protocols.

However, there was no clarification from when the order would be applicable.

Salons and parlours should be regularly sanitised, it added.

Gymnasiums and swimming pools are also shut.

TAGS
Bengal Bengal Government Bengal Coronavirus ​COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
Comments

