BJP MLA Ashish Shelar threatened on phone, writes to Maharashtra Home Minister, Mumbai police commissioner

Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar stated in his letters that the caller had abused him and threatened to kill him and his family members.

Published: 08th January 2022 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Ashish Shelar

BJP leader Ashish Shelar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Ashish Shelar has written to Maharashtra home minister and Mumbai police commissioner claiming that he had received threat calls from an unidentified caller, an official said on Saturday.

The Bandra (west) MLA stated in his letters that the caller had abused him and threatened to kill him and his family members.

Shelar, a former minister, has submitted details of the two phone numbers from which he received the threat calls and requested the police to do the needful.

The official, however, didn't elaborate on the reason for Shelar receiving the threat.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Saturday that Shelar was vocal about "corruption" in (state) government.

"Ashish Shelar often takes a stand against the government and bring out corruption. This could be the reason behind him receiving the threat. Police should take this matter seriously," the former chief minister told reporters.

