STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's Sarabjit Kaur becomes Chandigarh mayor, defeats AAP rival by just 1 vote

Out of the total 36 votes, 28 were polled while seven Congress councillors and the lone Shiromani Akali Dal councillor abstained.

Published: 08th January 2022 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: BJP municipal councillor Sarabjit Kaur Saturday became the new Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayor, defeating Aam Aadmi Party's Anju Katyal by just one vote in a direct contest.

Out of the total 36 votes, 28 were polled while seven Congress councillors and the lone Shiromani Akali Dal councillor abstained. Kaur bagged 14 votes while Katyal got 13, and one was declared invalid, officials said.

After the result was declared, AAP councillors created a ruckus in the House. Police were called in to remove them.

The results of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls which were declared on December 27, threw up a hung House, with the AAP winning 14 of the 35 wards and the BJP 12. The Congress had bagged eight seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal got one.

However, municipal councillor from the Congress Harpreet Kaur Babla had joined the BJP, days after the polls results were declared.

Besides 35 councillors, the Chandigarh MP, who is an ex-officio member in the municipal corporation, also has a voting right.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayor Congress AAP BJP Sarabjit Kaur
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp