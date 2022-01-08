STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib booked after 'spitting' clip attracts outrage

The police action came after it received a complaint from the woman, Pooja Gupta, who was seen with Habib in the video clip.

Published: 08th January 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Trouble mounted for celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib on Friday as he was booked in Muzaffarnagar following a viral video clip which showed him spitting on a woman’s head at a workshop.

The 30-second clip from the January 3 workshop in Muzaffarnagar has drawn widespread criticism from netozens, besides a censure from the National Commission of Women (NCW).

“A case was registered against Jawed Habib under Sections 355 (assault) and 504 (insult) of IPC along with invoking relevant section of Epidemic Act,” said Rakesh Kumar, Circle Officer, Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar.

The police action came after it received a complaint from the woman, Pooja Gupta, who was seen with Habib in the video clip.

Pooja had released a video saying that she was terribly disappointed after Habib “misbehaved” on stage by spitting on her hair.

Though Habib had taken to Instagram in which he issued an apology, it failed to cut ice. 

BJP leader demands closure of outlets

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader and MLA from Indore, Akash Vijayvargiya, warned of launching an agitation if the administration did not shut the outlets of the hairstylist in 48 hours.

Vijayvargiya tweeted a video asking the Indore police and administration to close Habib’s salons and training centres in 48 hours.

Also, the Hindu Jagran Manch, a right-wing outfit, burnt effigies of the hair stylist and demanded his arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawed Habib
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp