Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib booked after 'spitting' clip attracts outrage

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Trouble mounted for celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib on Friday as he was booked in Muzaffarnagar following a viral video clip which showed him spitting on a woman’s head at a workshop.

The 30-second clip from the January 3 workshop in Muzaffarnagar has drawn widespread criticism from netozens, besides a censure from the National Commission of Women (NCW).

“A case was registered against Jawed Habib under Sections 355 (assault) and 504 (insult) of IPC along with invoking relevant section of Epidemic Act,” said Rakesh Kumar, Circle Officer, Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar.

The police action came after it received a complaint from the woman, Pooja Gupta, who was seen with Habib in the video clip.

Pooja had released a video saying that she was terribly disappointed after Habib “misbehaved” on stage by spitting on her hair.

Though Habib had taken to Instagram in which he issued an apology, it failed to cut ice.

BJP leader demands closure of outlets

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader and MLA from Indore, Akash Vijayvargiya, warned of launching an agitation if the administration did not shut the outlets of the hairstylist in 48 hours.

Vijayvargiya tweeted a video asking the Indore police and administration to close Habib’s salons and training centres in 48 hours.

Also, the Hindu Jagran Manch, a right-wing outfit, burnt effigies of the hair stylist and demanded his arrest.