STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre grants VIP security cover to Punjab MLA who recently joined BJP

The Union government has provided the Y+ category VIP security cover to Punjab MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa who recently joined the BJP.

Published: 08th January 2022 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa

Punjab MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union government has provided the Y+ category VIP security cover to Punjab MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa who recently joined the BJP, according to official sources.

The 63-year-old is a legislator from the Qadian assembly seat of the state and switched over the BJP from the Congress on December 28.

He is the younger brother of Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa.

Sources in the security establishment told PTI that Fatehjang Singh Bajwa has been provided the Y+ security cover for his movement in poll-bound Punjab.

The Union Home Ministry sanctioned the deployment on the basis of a recommendation sent by central intelligence agencies that underlined potential security threats to him, they said.

The task has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and as part of this security categorisation, Bajwa will have a team of 3-4 armed commandos everytime he travels in the state.

Recently, the Union government had granted a higher Z-category VIP security cover to Punjab politician Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi who had joined the BJP in December.

The security cover of Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief, was also upgraded by the Centre from the lower category of Y to Z.

He also joined the BJP last month in December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fatehjang Singh Bajwa BJP Punjab
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp