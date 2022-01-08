STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Centre estimates 6 crore to be eligible for booster shot by March

As the Omicron is pushing the daily infections through the roof, many health care workers feel it may already be late for administering booster jabs.

Published: 08th January 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 booster

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the administration of Covid booster dose begins in India from January 10 for the most vulnerable population groups, the government has estimated that nearly 6 crore people will qualify for the vaccines as per the existing criteria by March.

Healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years with underlying illnesses — but not needing doctors’ certificates — have been declared to be qualifying for the third dose, that is being called “precaution dose” in India. It will be the homologous vaccine —the same that a person has received in previous two doses.

The Union health ministry has also mandated that only those who have completed 9 months since the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution doses.

N K Arora, chairman of Covid working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization told TNIE that the Centre has estimated that 5-6 crore people under the specified groups will qualify for the booster dose by March.

“Nearly 5-6 crore people had completed their full vaccination by June 2020 and they will be the people who can get precaution dose till March,” said Arora.

He added that deliberations are on over  widening the ambit of population eligible for booster doses but are in preliminary stage and will largely depend on how the ongoing wave behaves. 

Arora also said it needed to be seen whether administering the precaution doses can contain the spread of Omicron—which is causing a significant proportion of breakthrough infections suggesting that existing vaccines are unable to largely protect against it. 

As the Omicron is pushing the daily infections through the roof, many health care workers feel it may already be late for administering booster jabs.

“The virus is already sweeping through the country but the administration of (booster) jabs has not even started yet,” said a senior doctor in Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital.

“Ideally, when the Omicron started hitting some countries in early December, the government should have taken a quick decision.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp