STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19 vaccine: Over 2 crore children in 15-18 age group vaccinated with first dose

So far, 90 per cent of our adult population was vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Published: 08th January 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

A student getting vaccinated at Bishop Heber School in Tiruchy. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that over two crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children.

Lauding the efforts of children, Mandaviya said, "Great going, my young friends." "Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children," Union Health Minister said while noting that the drive has been progressing rapidly.

The Covid-19 vaccination program for children aged between 15 and 18 years has been started on January 3, 2022. This comes a day after India achieved a milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150 crore mark on Friday.

So far, 90 per cent of our adult population was vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine dose. With the administration of more than 90 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 150.61 crores till 7 am on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of health release, India executed 90,59,360 doses in the past 24 hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Omicron Vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp