Delhi records 20,181 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths 

The positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent. 

Published: 08th January 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test in New Delhi on Saturday.

A health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test in New Delhi on Saturday. (Representational photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seven more fatalities were recorded in Delhi on Saturday due to Covid-19 as the city clocked 20,181 infections in a single day, while the positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, according to data by the health department.

The national capital had reported 407 Covid-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on May 2.

A total of 1,02,965 tests were conducted the previous day, including 79,946 RT-PCR ones, while the rest were rapid antigen ones.

Nearly, 1,586 patients are admitted to hospitals, with 375 patients on oxygen support. Out of 375 patients, 27 are on ventilator. The number of active cases stands at 48,178, of which 25,909 are in home isolation.

