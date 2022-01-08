STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former BJP corporator Sandeep Mhatre held for objectionable tweet against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Ex-BJP corporator from Navi Mumbai was arrested for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Uddhav Thackeray.

Published: 08th January 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A former BJP corporator from Navi Mumbai in neighbouring Thane district was arrested for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter, a police official said on Friday.

He identified the former corporator as Sandeep Mhatre, and said the case was taken on the complaint of some Shiv Sena supporters.

Mhatre is in police custody, he added.

