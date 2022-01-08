Former BJP corporator Sandeep Mhatre held for objectionable tweet against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By PTI

MUMBAI: A former BJP corporator from Navi Mumbai in neighbouring Thane district was arrested for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter, a police official said on Friday.

He identified the former corporator as Sandeep Mhatre, and said the case was taken on the complaint of some Shiv Sena supporters.

Mhatre is in police custody, he added.