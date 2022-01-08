STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four, including two girls, injured in firing in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

At least four people, including two girls, sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups in Bhopa police station area.

Published: 08th January 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: At least four people, including two girls, sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups in Bhopa police station area here, police said on Saturday.

They said the two groups in Behra Thru village have been at loggerheads since several years.

On Friday, they picked up a fight over dumping of garbage in a land that is contested by both parties.

In a fit of anger, one group allegedly chose to open fire during which Lado (40), Sonam (16), Ekta (5) and Ankit sustained grievous injuries, police said.

The other group members pelted stones in retaliation, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and deployed security, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Firing Muzaffarnagar Muzaffarnagar Firing
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp