Grand alliance emerging in Goa against BJP ahead of V-day polls

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A grand alliance of the "like minded'' political parties against the ruling BJP is taking shape in Goa ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held on Valentine Day in the coastal state. Given the latest political developments in Goa, TMC, MGP, Goa Forward and Congress are in the last stage of working out a Mahagathbandhan aimed at defeating the ruling BJP.

A tweet by TMC Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra, tagged to Congress, GFP and MGP, stating that 'Rest assured, we the AITC will do everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa and TMC Chief Mamata Bannejee has done it in the past and will not shy away from walking an extra mile in Goa too,' has woken up the Congress leadership.

Already, the Congress ally, Goa Forward has tweeted underlining the need for a joint opposition of like-minded parties like Congress, MGP, TMC and Goa Forward to defeat the BJP. Sources said, several leaders of the Congress including Goa Congress in-charge P Chidambaram, Mohua Moitra of TMC and leaders of MGP and Goa Forward are keen to forge a grand alliance at the earliest.

Reacting to Moitra's tweet on the possible grand alliance, P Chidambaram said today in Goa,``I think the Congress is capable of defeating the BJP. But if any party wishes to support the Congress, why should I say no. Let's see what the official offer (from TMC) is.''

Chidambaram said he had read about TMC's offer for an alliance with the Congress and other parties in the newspapers. He said, "Let us wait for the official version.''

Highly placed sources in Goa said, the Congress would waste no time in forging an alliance with TMC and MGP once it got an offer from the TMC officially.

What could be the terms and conditions of a grand alliance if all the four parties join hands was something not clear as yet, said sources, adding that leaders from all the parties would have to deliberate on sharing of seats in the event of a pre-poll alliance.

However, the Congress party has announced tickets for nine key seats in Goa and undecided about the remaining 31 seats.

The AAP campaign is in full swing as the party leadership is confident to bounce back despite a white wash it suffered in the last assembly elections in Goa. It is unlikely that AAP may join the grand alliance as its leaders are non-committal on the issue with other parties.

A political analyst Kishore Naik Gaonkar feels the grand alliance could effectively avoid the split of the traditional Congress votes in many of the 40 constituencies and may certainly land the ruling BJP in trouble. The political equations would change totally ahead of the polls with alliance placed comfortably, he added.

Meanwhile, several leaders expressed discontent over the poll dates which are likely to coincide with the peak of third Covid19 wave in mid-February. President of Goa Forward, Vijai Sardesai says, "Goan voter is taken for granted as the polling day, most probably, will be during the peak of 3rd wave. Our health is nobody's concern, only aim is to retain power. How credible will the elections be with obvious low voter turnout and inequal campaign conditions,? he tweeted.

An upbeat team of TMC youth volunteers was busy setting up camps across Goa to speed up the process of registration under its 'Yuva Shakti Cards,' a poll promise which TMC made to the Goan youths under which a collateral-free credit facility upto Rs 20 lakh will be given to the youths in Goa if TMC comes to power.

Sources said, before the Congress and TMC announce their final list of candidates in the next few days, a final decision on whether to have a grand alliance will be taken.



