Gujarat: Firm supervisor booked for making sanitation worker enter manhole to clean drainage line

Published: 08th January 2022 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An FIR was lodged against the supervisor of a company for allegedly making a sanitation worker enter a manhole to clean a gutter line in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, police said on Saturday.

The action was taken after the matter was brought to the notice of the police by an official of the roads and buildings department, said the official.

"Accused Parthil Lathiya was booked for making a Scheduled Tribe worker, identified as Amarsinh Vasava from Bharuch, enter a manhole to clean a choked drainage line.

This endangered Vasava's life and violated Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013," said Sector 7 police station inspector DA Chaudhari.

The accused, as per the case registered on Friday, has been charged under section 336 of IPC for rash or negligent act endangering human life, as well provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

The case is being investigated by the deputy superintendent of police, Chaudhari added.

