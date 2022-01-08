STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: No physical classes in schools upto class 9; night curfew time extended in 10 cities

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government on Friday extended the night curfew time in 10 cities by two hours.

Published: 08th January 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Night Curfew

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government on Friday extended the night curfew time in 10 cities by two hours.

There would be no in-person classes at school for students of Std first to ninth till January 31, it announced.

Gujarat recorded 5,396 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday evening, as per the health department.

To curb further spread of the infection, the government has asked schools to stop offline education for Classes 1 to 9 till January 31 and continue with only online lessons.

Coaching centres for students of Class 9 upwards and those for post-graduate courses as well as competitive exams can run with 50 per cent capacity, the official release stated.

Night curfew is already in force in eight major cities - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Junagadh.

The time of the curfew was 11 pm to 5 am.

Now it will be from 10 pm to 6 am.

Further, the night curfew will be implemented in Anand and Nadiad cities too.

People who are part of emergency services, pregnant women, patients and their attendants and those traveling to catch flights, buses and trains will be allowed to commute during night curfew.

All others are barred from venturing out in these 10 cities from 10 pm to 6 am.

Shops and other commercial establishments in these cities can operate till 10 pm, while home delivery of food is allowed till 11 pm.

Across the state, sports complexes and stadiums are permitted to organise sports events without spectators, while cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries, auditoriums can operate with 50 per cent capacity.

People associated with such commercial activities, including owners and employees, must be fully vaccinated, the government has said.

Public gardens in the state will be shut after 10 pm.

The new guidelines mandate that not more than 400 persons are allowed to attend social, religious, educational, political or cultural events including weddings, while for funerals and last rites, the limit has been set at 100.

Meanwhile, following representations made by lawyers, the Gujarat High Court on Friday decided to stop physical hearings.

Starting Monday (January 10), the high court will "function in the virtual mode only through video-conferencing till further orders," said a circular.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Gujarat schools Gujarat night curfew COVID 19 Coronavirus Gujarat Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp