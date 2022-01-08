Jammu and Kashmir inks six deals with global investors in Dubai

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Global investors are now eyeing the untapped market in Jammu and Kashmir. At least six agreements have been inked by global investors with J&K government at the Dubai Expo2020.

The J&K government has signed five MoUs with Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC, Century Financial and Noon E-commerce; one LoI between Magna Waves along with Emaar Group and Lulu International at Dubai Expo.

The investors will invest in J&K’s real estate, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare and employment sectors. The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is currently hosting Jammu & Kashmir Week from January 3-13.

A two-day Buyer-Seller meet is also being organised between sellers from J&K and buyers from the UAE under ‘One District One Product initiative’. The key focus sectors are agri products, processed food, handicraft and textile.

Addressing the Investors Summit, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Singh highlighted the strong business scenario in J&K. He said big business groups from the UAE had shown interest in investing in J&K, marking the beginning of a new and comprehensive partnership.

“J&K has moved from a sleeping business destination to the land of opportunities and investment. J&K received investments to the tune of $2.5 billion in 2021 and showcased the enormous opportunities and business potential,” Sinha said.

J&K has the capability to provide opportunity to the industries to compete, correct and collaborate with readily available abundant resources, he added.