Jammu and Kashmir: Job scheme for outstanding sportspersons

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has rolled out a job scheme in gazette and non-gazetted cadres for outstanding sportspersons of the Union Territory. 

Published: 08th January 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

An order issued by the administration stated that the sportsperson, who is a domicile of J&K, and represented India in international games or competitions such as Olympics/Paralympics/World Cup/Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/international cricket matches/World University Games; or won first, second or third position in international competitions namely world championship/Asian championship/Commonwealth championship/SAF Games is entitled to apply under the job scheme.

“For the purposes of appointment of outstanding sportsperson under these rules, such a person should have represented at the district, state/UT and national level competitions prior to international competitions,” reads the order.

The order states that such appointees may be considered for grant of out of turn promotion for winning medals.

