Man arrested for threatening, abusing BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

It was found that the accused was frustrated over a land dispute in Bandra.

Published: 08th January 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Osama Shamshad Khan (L) was arrested for allegedly threatening Ashish Shelar (R).

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening and abusing BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, Mumbai police said on Saturday.

Osama Shamshad Khan, a resident of Mahim, was tracked down and held on the basis of technical inputs gathered during a probe by Unit IX of the Crime Branch after Shelar had approached police, an official said. It was found that the accused was frustrated over a land dispute in Bandra, due to which his son was facing an attempt to murder case, the official added.

As his son was behind bars for two months, the accused called on the mobile of Shelar, who is MLA from Bandra West, and threatened and abused the BJP leader, he said.

TAGS
BJP MLA Ashish Shelar Death threat
