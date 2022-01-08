PM Narendra Modi could have been killed with drone or telescopic gun: Giriraj Singh on security breach

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday described the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab as a conspiracy to trap him in a "well of death" and alleged that he could have been assassinated with a drone or a telescopic gun.

An appropriate high-level inquiry into this will reveal that the conspiracy behind the incident is not merely linked to the Punjab chief minister's office but beyond it, Singh said in a tweet.

"Trapping the prime minister in the well of death was no coincidence but a conspiracy. He survived due to the blessings of Lord Shiva...It appears that he could have been killed with a drone or telescopic gun," Singh said.

Singh also posted pictures and video of Modi's carcade being stranded.

There should be a proper probe and no conspirator should be spared, he said.

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The incident triggered a major political row with the BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

The Centre also set up a three-member panel on Thursday to investigate the security breach.

Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari has submitted a report to the Centre regarding the security breach, informing it that an FIR has been lodged in the incident and the state government has formed a two-member panel to investigate lapses.