STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No night curfew in Goa, but gatherings with over 100 people in open spaces banned: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa reported 1,432 COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate reaching 21.72 per cent, up from 20.46 per cent a day earlier.

Published: 08th January 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: There will be no night curfew in Goa for the moment but gatherings with more than 100 people in open spaces have been banned, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Goa on Friday reported 1,432 COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) reaching 21.72 per cent, up from 20.46 per cent a day earlier.

The tally in the coastal state touched 1,86,198, while two deaths during the day took the toll to 3,530.

"No gathering of over 100 people in any open space will be allowed, while for indoor functions, the number of people should not exceed 50 per cent of the venue's capacity. Restrictions have also been imposed on public meetings of political parties (Assembly polls are due in the state shortly)," Sawant told reporters.

He said the number of cases were rising but hospitalisation was low, which was a positive sign.

A meeting will be held on January 26 to review the situation before deciding whether to continue with the curbs or amend them, the chief minister informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Pramod Sawant Goa night curfew Goa Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp