Party fully prepared to contest polls: Congress

Congress will unitedly fight each and every failure of the BJP, said Congress General Secretary Organization KC Venugopal.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the announcement of polls in five states, the Congress on Saturday said it is prepared for the battle ahead and said the party is fully prepared to fight for farmers, youth, women and other sections of society.

Congress General Secretary Organization KC Venugopal said, "From constant attacks on the basic rights & lives of our farmers to the unending price rise that have emptied our common citizens, from failing to stop Chinese aggression at the borders to mishandling internal peace, Congress will unitedly fight each and every failure of the BJP."

"ECI has announced the schedule for the elections in 5 states. Congress is fully prepared to fight in unison with farmers, youth, women, and all our people; against the arrogant & apathetic BJP. We are confident people will bestow faith in @INCIndia once again," he added.

The elections to five states Assemblies -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gao, Punjab and Manipur -- would be held from February 10 to March 7, and the counting of votes will take place on March 10, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on February 10, 14, 20, 23 and March 3 and 7; Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand would vote on February 14; while Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3, said Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

The elections would be held following full Covid protocols.

Up to January 15, no physical rallies roadshows, padyatras, or vehicle rallies will be allowed keeping in view the pandemic situation. All parties have been advised to conduct campaigns in virtual mode.

Comments

