STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Probe over video of villagers pledging to boycott Muslims in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur

Given the sensitivity of the episode, the police were alerted and an FIR was lodged at Lundra police station.

Published: 08th January 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Video grab of Kundikala residents taking the communal pledge.

Video grab of Kundikala residents taking the communal pledge. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A brawl between two villages took communal turn in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur district, about 350 km north of Raipur, as some unidentified people held a meeting in which villagers were seen in a video taking pledge to boycott the Muslims.

Seven accused were arrested on Friday, additional SP (Ambikapur) Vivek Shukla told this newspaper, adding that the police are closely monitoring the situation and had reinforced its local intelligence network.

It all began after some Muslim villagers from Aara, out on a New Year picnic, had verbal altercation with the residents of Kundikala. Tempers became frayed resulting in youths from Aara allegedly barging into some houses, thrashing the locals in Kundikala and misbehaving with women.

Given the sensitivity of the episode, the police were alerted and an FIR was lodged at Lundra police station. Six were arrested but they got bail.

Later, villagers protested at the police station alleging that strong offences were not pressed against the accused. According to the police, the FIR was lodged after evaluating the complaint.

“If during the course of probe more details come out, accordingly the charges will be added,” said Akhilesh Kaushik, incharge of Lundra police station.

It was after this protest that the boycott event was held on January 5. The viral video showed villagers purportedly promising not to buy anything from Muslims or sell anything to them.

“We learnt some outsiders came to the village and publicly asked the inhabitants to take a pledge to boycott the Muslims. We are inquiring into it,” the additional SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambikapur Chhattisgarh Muslims 
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp