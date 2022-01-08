STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Round 14 of India-China LAC talks on January 12

As part of the process to ease tension along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the Corps Commanders of India and China will meet on January 12.

Published: 08th January 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of the process to ease tension along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, the Corps Commanders of India and China will meet on January 12. According to sources, the date has been finalised.

While there have been disengagements at Galwan, Pangong Tso banks and Gogra, the stand-off continues at Hot Springs. From the Indian side, it will be the first Corps Commanders meeting for Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, who took over command of the ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ from Lt Gen PGK Menon on Wednesday.

This will be the 14th round of military talks since the first one between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander on June 6, 2020, in the Chushul-Moldo region.

This comes amid reports of China raising major permanent infrastructures on their side, including a bridge connecting the north and south banks of Pangong Lake which, sources say, will help PLA troops switch banks in just four hours. Otherwise, this used to take around 12 hours.

India on Thursday had made clear that the bridge constructed by China to connect these two banks is illegal. Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “As you are well aware, India has never accepted such illegal occupation.”

This bridge is constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years, Bagchi said. There are more than 50,000 armed soldiers on both sides of the LAC in eastern Ladakh, with stand-offs continuing at Depsang Plains, Hot Springs and Demchok.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp