Two juveniles held in gangrape case in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, sent to correction home

Two juveniles -- aged 10 and 14 years -- were apprehended and sent to a correction home over the alleged gangrape of a nine-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar.

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two juveniles -- aged 10 and 14 years -- were apprehended and sent to a correction home over the alleged gangrape of a nine-year-old girl in the district, police said Saturday.

They said the girl was allegedly raped by the two boys three days ago when she was playing with them outside her home at a village under Kakroli police station in the district.

The girl's mother lodged an FIR against the two, alleging that her daughter was taken to a nearby secluded place by the two and raped there.

