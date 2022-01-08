STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two women from Mumbai fall into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh while taking selfies; one dead

Riddhi and Hansa were standing on white marble rocks and taking selfies with mobile phones when they lost their balance and fell into the river.

Published: 08th January 2022 12:45 PM

Drowning

For representational purposes

By PTI

JABALPUR: A 50-year-old woman from Mumbai and her son's fiancée fell into the Narmada river while taking selfies in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said on Saturday.

The body of the 50-year-old woman was fished out later while the 22-year-old woman remains missing, he said.

The incident occurred at the New Bhedaghat area, a famous tourist spot, some 25 km away from the Jabalpur district headquarter, on Friday, Tilwara police station sub-inspector Lekh Ram said.

He said the women are identified as Hansa Soni (50) and Riddhi Pichdia (22).

Hansa Soni, her husband Arvind Soni, son Raj Soni and his fiancee Riddhi, all from Mumbai, took a ropeway ride from Dhuadhar waterfall on the Narmada river and went to another side called New Bhedaghat on Friday.

Riddhi and Hansa were standing on white marble rocks and taking selfies with mobile phones when they lost their balance and fell into the river, he said.

While Hansa's body was fished out late on Friday, a team of divers is searching for Riddhi in the river, he added.

