STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta seen being slapped by elderly man, says it was chacha's pat on cheek

The elderly farmer in the video was identified as Chhatrpal and the video footage showed policemen taking him away after he hit the MLA on the dais.

Published: 08th January 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The elderly farmer was identified as Chhatrpal and the video footage showed policemen taking him away after he hit BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta on the dais.

The elderly farmer was identified as Chhatrpal and the video footage showed policemen taking him away after he hit BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta on the dais. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

UNNAO: A video footage purportedly showing BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta being slapped by a farmer during a function has gone viral with the lawmaker insisting it to be merely a fond pat on his cheek by his uncle.

With the video getting wider circulation, the lawmaker from Unnao's Sadar seat on Friday had to convene a press meet to dispel the negative impression.

"The man in the video footage is my ‘chacha' and he merely patted me fondly like he used to do in the past," Gupta told reporters, pointing to the elderly man, sitting by his side during the press meet.

The elderly farmer in the video was identified as Chhatrpal and the video footage showed policemen taking him away after he hit the MLA on the dais.

The video footage claimed the farmer was angry.

No reason, however, was cited for it.

Gupta told reporters that the incident took place two days back during a function to unveil the statue of Gulab Singh Lodhi at Erabhadiyabhar roundabout on the occasion of the birth anniversary of veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh on January 5.

The MLA alleged that the opposition leaders as part of "conspiracy" gave a different colour to the matter to gain political mileage.

He said since the rivals do not have any issue in the upcoming elections in the state, they were indulging in such "gimmicks".

Chhatrpal said he had no issue with the MLA.

"Since the MLA was sitting in a relaxed manner on stage, I, being his elder, knocked him fondly," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh BJP Pankaj Gupta
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp