Uttarakhand government bans political rallies, shuts schools till January 16 amid Covid surge

The guidelines released on Friday late evening also stated that those travelling from outside the hill state without double doses of Covid 19 vaccine will need an RTPCR report not older than 72-hours.

Published: 08th January 2022

Supporters of BJP attend a rally (Photo: AFP)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government on Friday, January 7, 2022, decided to ban political rallies till January 16 amid rising number of Covid 19 cases. 

The state government has also closed all schools till January 16 along with other restrictions.

The guidelines released on Friday late evening also stated that those travelling from outside the hill state without double doses of Covid 19 vaccine will need an RTPCR report not older than 72-hours. 

Restaurants, gymnasiums, sports facilities, hotels are allowed to operate with only 50% capacity till January 16.

Meanwhile, 814 new Covid 19 cases surfaced in the state on Friday with a total number of active cases across 13 districts of Uttarakhand reaching 2022.

However, 147 people recovered in the poll-bound state while no death was reported in the state on Friday due to Covid related complications. 

The recovery rate from the virus stood 95.40% while sample positivity rate was recorded 5.59%. 

According to the daily Covid bulletin of the state health department total of 81,749 beneficiaries received the doses on Friday in the 18 plus age group category while a total of 2,62,187 beneficiaries between the age group of 15-18 have received the first dose till Friday. 

In the last one week, Covid cases have risen around seven times posing the threat of another outbreak.

On January 1, a total of 118 cases surfaced while on January 7 numbers rose to 814. 

In comparison, daily tests remain almost the same. On January 1 total of 15090 samples were tested for Covid 19 while on January 7 the numbers stood 14566.

Anoop Nautiyal, whose Social Development for Communities Foundation has been collating and analysing data since March 2020 when the first-ever case surface said, "Testing should be down more to tackle the spread and check it before it becomes an outbreak. We all have witnessed what happened during the second wave. Kore testing ensures more measures to check the spread."

