Uttarakhand: Ravindra Jugran quits AAP, rejoins BJP

Published: 08th January 2022 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: AAP leader Ravindra Jugran on Saturday quit the party and rejoined the ruling BJP, saying it was like a homecoming for him.

Welcoming Jugran back into the party fold, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said the party will benefit from his experience and capabilities in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Jugran said he had served the BJP for 25 years in the past and returning to the party was like a homecoming for him.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the Assembly polls, which will be held on February 14 in the state.

