VK Bhawra appointed as new Punjab Police chief

The order came just hours before the announcement of the dates for the assembly elections in five states including Punjab.

Published: 08th January 2022 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been named as the new Director General of Police of Punjab by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government on Saturday on consideration of the panel received from Union Public Service Commission on Saturday.

"On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Viresh Kumar Bhawra, IPS as Director General of Police. Punjab (Head of Police Force). His term shall be for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of office in pursuance of the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India dated July 3, 2018," said the order of the Punjab governor.

The order came just hours before the announcement of the dates for the assembly elections in five states including Punjab. Punjab got its third DGP in a span of three months.

The Empanelment Committee had recommended a panel consisting of the names of three officers suitable for appointment to the post of DGP (Head of Police Force). Dinkar Gupta, and Probodh Kumar were the other two officers.

Bhawra, a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer takes over from acting DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, who is facing scrutiny following the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5. 

Chattopadhyaya along with 13 other police and civil officers appeared on Friday at Ferozepur before a three-member panel formed by the Union Home Ministry to inquire into the "serious lapses" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his Ferozepur tour.

