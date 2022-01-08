STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Viral video showing BJP supporters near PM Narendra Modi's convoy sparks row

PM Modi was stuck for 20 minutes on the overbridge on Moga-Ferozepur road on his way to Ferozepur during his Punjab visit on January 5.

Published: 08th January 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi's convoy stuck on a flyover as the road was blocked by a group of protestors, in Ferozepur.

PM Narendra Modi's convoy stuck on a flyover as the road was blocked by a group of protestors, in Ferozepur. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A new video has gone viral on social media in which a group of BJP workers are seen 
getting closer to the cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party flags and raising slogans of ‘BJP Zindabad’, prompting farmer unions and others to raise questions over the security breach.

Modi was stuck for 20 minutes on the overbridge on Moga-Ferozepur road on his way to Ferozepur during his Punjab visit on January 5. These saffron party workers were also stuck at the over bridge as farmers had blocked the road.

In the viral video, the group can be seen moving close to the black bullet-proof SUV of PM Modi on the opposite carriageway.

The authenticity of the video could not be independently confirmed by this newspaper.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said it was clear from the video that the farmers did not make any attempt to go towards the PM’s convoy and hence the claim of threat to his security was exaggerated. 

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar demanded the dismissal of Charanjit Singh Channi government over the security lapse and imposition of President’s rule in Punjab.

Khattar and state BJP chief O P Dhankar met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and submitted a memorandum. Earlier, Khattar along with Speaker Gian Chand Gupta performed a yagna at a temple in Panckula for the long life of Modi.

