STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allahabad High Court to function in online mode from January 10

No advocate will be allowed to enter the premises of the high court from January 10 as there will be no physical hearing of cases.

Published: 09th January 2022 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

PRAJAGRAJ: Amid a fresh spurt of Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has decided to switch over to the online mode of functioning both at Prayagraj and Lucknow from Monday.

No advocate will be allowed to enter the premises of the high court from January 10 as there will be no physical hearing of cases, it said in a notification.

The notification was issued by Registrar General Ashish Garg on Sunday.

The notification added that the staff of the high court will be present in minimum number from January 10.

From Monday only fresh matters will be listed for hearing except for criminal appeals in which the convict is in custody, it said, adding that applications for suspension of sentence and bail will be listed regularly.

In old cases in which dates were fixed will be adjourned to a specific date for the hearing, the notification added.

Earlier, on January 3, 2022, the high court administration had decided to function in online mode but on the next day shifted to the hybrid mode allowing both virtual and physical modes of hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Allahabad Allahabad HC
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp