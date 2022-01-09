STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress appoints 5 vice presidents, 17 general secretaries

Amarinder Singh appointed five vice presidents and 17 general secretaries for his newly launched political outfit Punjab Lok Congress.

Published: 09th January 2022 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday appointed five vice presidents and 17 general secretaries for his newly launched political outfit Punjab Lok Congress.

General secretary in-charge (Organization) Kamal Sain said the order for new appointments at the party posts were issued on Sunday.

The five vice-presidents are Amrik Singh Aliwal, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, Harjinder Singh Thekedar and Sanjay Inder Singh Bunny Chahal.

The general secretaries include Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike, Rajinder Singh Raja, Pushpinder Singh Bhandari and Sarita Sharma.

Rohit Kumar Sharma has been appointed Mohali's district president and advocate Sandeep Gorsi has been appointed as the chairman of PLC's Legal Cell, he said.

Notably, the BJP has stitched an alliance with the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt) and the Punjab Lok Congress, led by Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year.

The state will vote on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Punjab Lok Congress
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp