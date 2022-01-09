STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP workers today

The AAP released its second list of candidates for Goa Assembly polls scheduled for February this year on Sunday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address party workers across the country through virtual mode at 4 pm on Sunday.

The address comes a day after the Election Commission announced poll dates for five states.

Earlier, the AAP released its second list of candidates for Goa Assembly polls scheduled for February this year on Sunday.

"Today @AAPGoa releases its second list of candidates. We are committed to bring in good governance and work for the people of Goa," said a tweet from Rahul Mhambre, Convener, AAP Goa unit.

Ten candidates in the list along with their Assembly constituencies are as follows: 1. Ramrao Wagh (St Andre) 2. Sudesh Mayekar (Calangute) 3. Cecille Rodrigues (Taleigaon) 4. Rajesh Kalangutkar (Maem) 5. Prashant Naik (Cuncolim) 6. Rahul Mhambre (Mapusa) 7. Cruz Silva (Velim) 8. Anoop Kudtarkar (Canacona) 9. Anil Gaonkar (Sanvordem) 10. Sandesh Telekar (Fatorda).

With Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase Assembly election from February 10. Manipur will go for a two-phase election from February 27. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will go for voting on Februrary 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. 

