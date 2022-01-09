STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ASI restoring Tricolour hoisted at Chennai's Fort St George on August 15, 1947. Details here

The ASI has sought the help of the experts from the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research and Silk Board to assess the damage after which a suitable methodology was devised to preserve the flag.

Published: 09th January 2022 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Experts working on the national flag which was hoisted at Chennai's Fort St George on August 15, 1947

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The restoration and preservation of the oldest known surviving Indian national flag, which was hoisted at Fort St George in Chennai on August 15, 1947, has begun under the supervision of an expert committee set up by its custodian--the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Survey has sought the assistance of the experts from the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and Silk Board to assess the damage after which a suitable methodology was devised to preserve the tricolour. The restoration is being done by ASI's science branch.

“Conservation and preservation of the vintage national flag hoisted in Chennai commenced by the Science Branch in November. The initial examination to identify the composition of the material, thread counts, thickness measurements, and fragility with the help of microscopic and other non-destructive analytical techniques was undertaken by the team formed especially for the purpose. Our experts are also part of the team. The suitable methodology was devised by the team and the work is under progress,” said an official of the ASI.

In 2017, it was reported that the flag was in a poor state and required immediate restoration intervention. The ASI expedited its efforts to conserve it in March last year when the director-general (D-G) held meetings to discuss conservation treatment.

Subsequently, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) had expressed willingness to undertake the conservation of the tricolour.

In a letter to ASI’s director general (DG) V Vidyavathi, the trust offered its service free saying that it (conservation task) would be a matter of ‘pride’ for it.

The 12feet by 8feet pure silk flag was part of the ASI’s reserve collection for decades. It was placed for public display at the museum on Fort St George campus for the first time in January 2013.

The flag has been kept in an airtight wooden-glass showcase surrounded by six bowls of silica gel to regulate humidity and absorb moisture to prevent it from deterioration. 

The flag was hoisted after lowering the British Union Jack on August 15 in 1947 at Fort St George.

“We are doing it departmentally with the help of experts from the science branch. The work is expected to complete before the Republic Day, after which it may be placed for public viewing again,” said an official of the ASI, privy to the restoration project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tricolour oldest national flag oldest tricolour Fort St George
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp