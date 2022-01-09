ASI restoring Tricolour hoisted at Chennai's Fort St George on August 15, 1947. Details here

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The restoration and preservation of the oldest known surviving Indian national flag, which was hoisted at Fort St George in Chennai on August 15, 1947, has begun under the supervision of an expert committee set up by its custodian--the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Survey has sought the assistance of the experts from the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and Silk Board to assess the damage after which a suitable methodology was devised to preserve the tricolour. The restoration is being done by ASI's science branch.

“Conservation and preservation of the vintage national flag hoisted in Chennai commenced by the Science Branch in November. The initial examination to identify the composition of the material, thread counts, thickness measurements, and fragility with the help of microscopic and other non-destructive analytical techniques was undertaken by the team formed especially for the purpose. Our experts are also part of the team. The suitable methodology was devised by the team and the work is under progress,” said an official of the ASI.

In 2017, it was reported that the flag was in a poor state and required immediate restoration intervention. The ASI expedited its efforts to conserve it in March last year when the director-general (D-G) held meetings to discuss conservation treatment.

Subsequently, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) had expressed willingness to undertake the conservation of the tricolour.

In a letter to ASI’s director general (DG) V Vidyavathi, the trust offered its service free saying that it (conservation task) would be a matter of ‘pride’ for it.

The 12feet by 8feet pure silk flag was part of the ASI’s reserve collection for decades. It was placed for public display at the museum on Fort St George campus for the first time in January 2013.

The flag has been kept in an airtight wooden-glass showcase surrounded by six bowls of silica gel to regulate humidity and absorb moisture to prevent it from deterioration.

The flag was hoisted after lowering the British Union Jack on August 15 in 1947 at Fort St George.

“We are doing it departmentally with the help of experts from the science branch. The work is expected to complete before the Republic Day, after which it may be placed for public viewing again,” said an official of the ASI, privy to the restoration project.