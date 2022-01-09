STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal Governor seeks briefing from Mamata government after Adhikari stopped from visiting Netai

Adhikari, in his letter to Dhankhar, said he was prevented from visiting Netai, where he sought to pay respect to those killed on January 7, 2011.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, in a letter, complained that he was stopped from attending a programme in Jhargram, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asked the chief secretary and director general of police to provide him on January 10 all details of the incident.

Dhankhar also sought a written report from them in the matter.

"In view of highly disturbing scenario, reminiscent of emergency, in Jan 07 communication @SuvenduWB WB Guv has directed CS @MamataOfficial & DGP @WBPolice to brief him, fully updated, with written report, on Jan 10 at 11 am," he tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, he said that Adhikari was "ill treated by the administration".

"In spite of Jan 5 Hon'ble HC order the LOP was so ill treated by the administration @MamataOfficial and police @WBPolice compromising his fundamental rights. Such blatant disregard of Hon'ble High Court directive calls for exemplary consequences if democracy is to survive (sic)," he wrote on the microblogging platform.

Adhikari, in his letter to Dhankhar, said he was prevented from visiting Netai, where he sought to pay respect to those killed on January 7, 2011.

The Nandigram MLA alleged he was stopped by the police, despite a Calcutta High Court order stating that "there is no restriction on my movement".

In 2011, nine people were killed in Netai in indiscriminate firing by alleged CPI(M) activists.

TMC national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at Dhankhar for flagging the alleged denial of entry of Adhikari to Netai.

The governor is not glorifying his constitutional post by such utterances.

It only shows that he is not neutral, Banerjee told reporters to a question.

He alleged that the governor remained silent when attacks on TMC workers took place while he always reacted on the basis of all kinds of allegations by the leader of the opposition.

