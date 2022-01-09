Chhattisgarh police find involvement of outsiders in Ambikapur communal call

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police claimed to have accessed vital clue about the involvement of outsiders in inciting people, giving a communal twist to a scuffle between two villages.

"We have secured information and the probe has almost reached the concluding stage. The incident and location have been corroborated with visuals seen in the video. The voice heard in the video is being verified to ascertain it's not doctored. Action will be taken against those found guilty," said Amit Kamble, Ambikapur district police chief.

The police are yet to register a case against the unknown instigator. Some unidentified people organised a meeting at Kundikala village, about 330 kms north of Raipur, where villagers were seen in a video taking a pledge to boycott Muslims. The video also showed locals taking an oath not to buy anything from Muslims or sell anything to them, besides desisting from leasing out property or selling land to them.