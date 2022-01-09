STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coast Guard chases Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast, captures 10 crew members

The boat, named 'Yaseen,' was caught by an ICG ship during an operation on Saturday night, the official said.

Published: 09th January 2022 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

The ICG recovered 2,000 kg of fish and 600 litres of fuel from the ship.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) caught a Pakistani boat with 10 crew members on board in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast, a state defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

The boat, named 'Yaseen,' was caught by an ICG ship during an operation on Saturday night, the official said.

"The Indian Coast Guard ship Ankit apprehended Pakistani boat 'Yaseen' with 10 crew in Indian waters at the Arabian Sea during night ops on 08 Jan. Boat being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation," the official said in a tweet.

The ICG recovered 2,000 kg of fish and 600 litres of fuel from the ship. The Pakistani crew did not have any documents. They were brought to Porbandar in Gujarat for further investigation, the report added.

This is not the first time a Pakistani boat was apprehended for sailing illegally in Indian waters. Last month, the ICG, in a joint operation with Gujarat ATS, apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat carrying 77 kgs of heroin. The Pakistani boat 'Al Huseini' with 6 crew members was caught entering Indian waters with a narcotics cache worth approximately Rs 400 crores.

Smugglers from Pakistan had been trying to use the Gujarat coast as a transit route to transport narcotics to their destination, especially in the last four years. On September 15 last year, the ICG had in a similar operation caught a Pakistani boat with 12 crew members in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast. There has also been a rise in cases of such boats being used to smuggle drugs to the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan boats Pak drugs Indian Coast Guard Gujarat
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp