STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID: Assam issues seven-day discharge protocol for home isolation patients

The guidelines asserted that the majority of the new cases are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms and such cases usually recover with minimal interventions.

Published: 09th January 2022 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

home isolation

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government, in accordance with the Centre's policy, has said that a COVID-19 patient under home isolation will be considered discharged after seven days without having taken a second test, provided the person did not get fever for three consecutive days.

Issuing a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for home isolation on Saturday, the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department said the country and the state are witnessing a third wave of the pandemic, possibly due to the latest detected variant of coronavirus, Omicron.

"Patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive subject to the conditions that there has been no fever for three successive days and they shall continue wearing masks," it added.

The patients will, however, continue to be under home quarantine for seven more days, the SOP stated.

"There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over. Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo COVID test but should monitor his or her health condition in home quarantine," the document said.

The guidelines asserted that the majority of the new cases are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms and such cases usually recover with minimal interventions, and may be managed at home under proper medical guidance and monitoring.

"The telemedicine and home-based medical care system has been strengthened across the state considering the possibility of large numbers of COVID-positive cases in the state," it added.

The SOP also said that all the confirmed cases which are not experiencing any symptom and have oxygen saturation of more than 93 per cent at room air may be considered as asymptomatic cases.

"Such cases should have requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation. A caregiver should be available to provide assistance 24x7," it added.

The caregiver should ideally be someone who has completed his COVID-19 vaccination schedule with both doses, the SOP added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press meet on Friday, had said that his government, this time, is encouraging people to undergo home isolation if their condition is not serious.

The state will provide them a kit with all medicines free of cost and tele-counselling services by doctors will be made available regularly, he had told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Home Isolation
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp