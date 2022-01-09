STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID crisis: Mathura's Dwarkadhish Temple bans 'parikrama', distribution of 'prasad'

Rakesh Tiwari, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and legal advisor of the temple, said distribution of any kind of 'prasad', including 'charnamrit', has also been discontinued.

Published: 09th January 2022 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: The parikrama (circumambulation) of ancient Dwarkadhish Temple here has been banned owing to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, an official of the temple said on Saturday.

Rakesh Tiwari, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and legal advisor of the temple, said distribution of any kind of 'prasad', including 'charnamrit', has also been discontinued.

According to the instructions of the head of the temple, Brajesh Kumar, instead of multiple gates for entry/exit of the temple, one-way system would strictly be adhered to from January 9, Tiwari said.

The devotees will now be required to use separate gates for entry/exit, he added.

Wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distancing has been made mandatory for every devotee entering into the temple, according to the officials.

The devotees will not be allowed to stay inside the temple after they have paid obeisance to the deity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwarkadhish Temple Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp