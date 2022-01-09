STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dushyant Chautala, Punjab minister, Channi's family members test positive for Covid

On Friday, ruling Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala, who is also the father of Dushyant Chautala, tested positive for Covid.

Published: 09th January 2022

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Chautala in his tweet said he had mild fever and has isolated himself.

"Today, due to mild fever, I got an RT-PCR test done, the report of which came positive. I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the past 48 hours are requested to get a Covid test done as a precautionary measure," Chautala said in a tweet.

On Friday, ruling Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala, who is also the father of Dushyant Chautala, tested positive for Covid.

Punjab Technical Education Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh in Kapurthala said he tested positive for coronavirus.

He also asked people who came in his contact to get themselves tested for the infection.

Three family members of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior health official said on Saturday.

However, the chief minister has tested negative for the infection.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said Channi's wife Kamaljit Kaur, his son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur have tested positive for coronavirus.

They all have mild symptoms and are in home-isolation, she further said.

