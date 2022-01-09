Excavations at ancient city of Vadnagar in Gujarat gain pace

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) expediting excavation in heritage city Vadnagar, digging has started at three different locations. The major thrust is on north-eastern corner of the town known as Ambaghat.

Explorations are simultaneously being done near Ambaji Kotha lake and in Vihar village. Once the excavation is complete, the site will be converted into India’s first experiential museum showcasing the continuous habitation of 2,500 years of Vadnagar, which is also the hometown of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The senior official of ASI, privy to the development, said that digging is being carried out in an area around 4,000 square metre (sqm) and the target is to finish the task within six months. "Infrastructure will be put in place to allow visitors to the depth of the excavated sites. Provisions are being explored for movements of people, who can’t climb down, on the surface. The planning is going and at a very advanced stage," said an official.

The museum project, proposed on the lines of the famous Acropolis Museum in Athens (Greece), is being done jointly by the Central and state governments. Vadnagar or Anandpura, the ancient name of Vadnagar, is also mentioned in the travel account of Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang, according to the ASI officials, who visited the ancient metropolis during 7th century.

The ASI has been conducting archeological digging in the fortified city for about seven years. "Excavation has reached to the depth of 19 metre. In continuation of previous digging at north-eastern corner, the remaining portion of the circular structure is being exposed. A peripheral wall on the bank of Ambaji Kotha Lake located near a grain godown has also been exposed. The structure indicates two phases dating to 1st-4th century CE. Similarly, faint traces of a set of brick walls have also been noticed within the compound wall of grain godown," said the official.

During the excavation, the ASI has discovered antiquities such as terracotta or glass beads, coins, seals, figurines, and metal objects. Recently, a seal of the Shakya king dating to 3rd-4th was retrieved. The recovered articles will be displayed at the agency that proposed an on-site museum.

"Details of discovered antiquities are sent to the headquarters. Information of the seal found during a fresh round of excavation has also been conveyed to higher authorities. Soon, more details will be made public," added the official.