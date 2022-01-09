STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four judges, 5 per cent of Supreme Court staff test positive for COVID

A COVID-19 testing facility has been set up on Supreme Court's premises and it is open from Monday to Saturday.

Published: 09th January 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 07:54 PM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four Supreme Court judges and almost five per cent of its staff have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Sunday, as the national capital witnesses a sharp spike in coronavirus cases.

An apex court official told PTI that out of the 32 judges in the apex court, at least four judges, and 150 out of the nearly 3,000 staff members, are currently infected with the virus.

Delhi on Saturday, recorded seven fatalities due to Covid and 20,181 cases as the positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, while the country, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday, reported a single day rise of 1,59,632 cases and 327 fatalities.

A COVID-19 testing facility has been set up on the top court's premises and it is open from Monday to Saturday.

"In view to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus infection and sudden upsurge in the cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, it is reiterated that the entrants to the Supreme Court premises, i.e. the registry staff, staff of the coordinate agencies, advocates and their staff etc., particularly those who may be showing any symptom(s) similar to those notified for COVID-19 infection(s), may kindly get themselves tested at such facility...," a circular read.

The top court on January 2 had decided to conduct all hearings in virtual mode for two weeks starting from January 3, in view of rising number of cases.

A circular issued in this regard stated that an earlier circular prescribing standard operating procedure for physical hearing (hybrid hearing) will remain suspended for the time being.

