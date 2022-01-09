Gujarat reports 5,677 COVID-19 cases, tally now 8,55,929; 32 new Omicron infections found

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported 5,677 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally to 8,55,929, while a fatality-free day after a week kept the toll unchanged at 10,128, an official said.

So far, 8,22,900 people have recovered, including 1,359 during the day, leaving the state with 22,901 active cases, of which 25 are critical, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 2,567 cases, including 2,521 in civic limits, followed by 1,661 in Surat, of which 1,578 were in the city, 309 in Vadodara, 257 in Rajkot, 87 in Anand, among other areas, he said.

An official release said 3.07 lakh people were given vaccine doses during the day, including 92,581 in the 15-18 age segment, taking the total number of jabs administered in the state to 9.30 crore.

The number of active cases in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu stood at 93.

The Union Territory has a caseload of 10,758, including four deaths, while 10,661 have been discharged post recovery, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,55,929, new cases 5,677, death toll 10,128, discharged 8,22,900, active cases 22,901, people tested so far - figures not released.

the state on Saturday reported 32 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which raised the tally of such infections in the state to 236, the health department said.

Seven patients infected with the new variant were discharged during the day.

All of them were from Anand district.

So far, 167 Omicron patients have recovered from the infection in the state, said the official release.

Nine districts reported new Omicron cases on Saturday.

Ahmedabad city reported 12 new cases, Anand and Vadodara districts five cases each, Mehsana three and Bharuch two, among others.

Ahmedabad city accounts for a total of 105 cases of Omicron, out of which 75 have recovered.

Vadodara city has reported 35 cases so far, including 23 recoveries.

Anand, Surat and Kheda districts have reported 23, 20, and 12 Omicron cases, respectively, so far.