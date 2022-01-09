STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIM Indore student offered Rs 49 lakh annual package to work in India

Over 180 recruiters, including more than 30 new ones, offered prestigious roles to students of IIM Indore's 2022 batch.

INDORE: A student from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has been offered the annual package of Rs 49 lakh by a company to work in India during the placement process, an official said on Sunday.

This is the highest annual package offered during this session's final placement at this institute which has seen an 18 per cent rise compared to the last time.

The institute has successfully completed the final placements of 572 participating candidates from the two-year flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP) and the five-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM), an official release said.

Over 180 recruiters, including more than 30 new ones, offered prestigious roles to students of IIM Indore's 2022 batch.

The average package stood at a record-breaking Rs 25.01 lakh, witnessing an increase of 6% as compared to the previous year, the release said.

The top 100 students bagged packages averaging Rs 37.95 lakh and this average for the top 200 students' compensation stands at Rs 32.75 lakh, it said.

The institute's median package also increased by 6.6% to reach a record Rs 24.09 lakh.

The highest package (during the final placement of this session at IIM Indore) offered on the campus was Rs 49 lakh.

"At IIM Indore, our endeavour is to be a contextually-relevant business school with world-class academic standards...The exceptional placement drive we witnessed this year is a result of our constant efforts and hard work," said Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

During the placement, the employers who offered the highest 31 per cent job offers to students are from the counselling sector.

Besides, 20 per cent of job offers are given in the finance sector, 18 per cent in sales and marketing, 16 per cent in general management and 15 per cent in the information technology and analytics sector.

