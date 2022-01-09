STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JeM man from J-K failed to conduct recce of RSS headquaters in Nagpur in July, claim police

Shaikh visited the locality where the RSS headquarters is situated in Mahal area on July 14 but walked away after seeing heavy police deployment there, the official claimed.

Published: 09th January 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: An operative of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) made an unsuccessful attempt to carry out reconnaissance of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here in July 2021, a police official claimed on Saturday.

As per intelligence inputs, one Raees Shaikh (30) from Avantipura district of Jammu and Kashmir had come to Nagpur on July 13 to conduct recce, he said.

Shaikh visited the locality where the RSS headquarters is situated in Mahal area on July 14 but walked away after seeing heavy police deployment there, the official claimed.

He later went to the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan and made a short video of the area, the official added.

Shaikh sent the video to his handlers in Pakistan, but they were not satisfied with the quality of the clip, he said, adding that the man flew back to Srinagar the next day.

On Friday, Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had told reporters that police recently received information that recce of some "vital installations" was done by JeM members a few months ago, and a case has been registered against unidentified persons.

But he did not specify if the RSS headquarters was among these installations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohammad RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp