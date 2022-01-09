STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh cop grows hair and moustache, suspended for indiscipline 

The constable told a TV channel that he will continue to keep a moustache as it is a matter of "self-respect" for him.

Published: 09th January 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Constable Rakesh Rana, posted as a driver in the police's motor transport wing. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Police have suspended a constable for indiscipline as he grew his hair and moustache despite being told to trim it, an official said on Sunday.

The suspension order issued on Friday to constable Rakesh Rana, posted as a driver in the police's motor transport wing, surfaced on various social media platforms on Sunday.

Assistant Inspector General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee, Prashant Sharma, who issued the order, told PTI that Rana was suspended as he did not follow his senior's order about correcting his appearance.

"When his appearance was checked, the constable was found with hair grown and a moustache till the neck. He was directed to trim the hair as his turnout was awkward, but he did not follow the directives," the official said.

Sharma also claimed the constable was adamant on keeping long hair and moustache, which was not in accordance with norms for the uniformed personnel.

Hence, he was suspended as part of disciplinary action, the official said.

The constable was posted as the driver of Special Director General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee section of the Madhya Pradesh Police. He told a TV channel that he will continue to keep a moustache as it is a matter of "self-respect" for him.

Claiming that he always wore a proper uniform, Rana said he will not compromise on this issue despite the suspension as he had been keeping the moustache since a long time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhopal Constable Madhya Pradesh Cop
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp