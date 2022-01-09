STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Tractor ferrying sand illegally mows down 1 woman, injures 2 during forest department action

A woman was killed and two persons were critically injured on Sunday evening after a tractor-trolley transporting sand illegally hit them.

Published: 09th January 2022 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tractor

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MORENA: A woman was killed and two persons were critically injured on Sunday evening after a tractor-trolley transporting sand illegally hit them while fleeing from a forest department team in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place on national highway number 3, some four kilometers from the district headquarters, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Atul Singh.

"The tractor-trolley was involved in illegal sand transportation from Chambal river. When a forest department team tried to apprehend it, the driver increased the speed in a bid to flee, in the process killing a 28-year-old woman on the spot and injuring two other women seriously," he said.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the driver, the CSP added.

